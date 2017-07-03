LOS ANGELES (AP) — Fox Sports says that a top executive who oversaw programming and digital news operations has been fired from his role as president of Fox Sports National Networks.
Daniel Petrocelli, a lawyer for the network, said in a statement that Jamie Horowitz’s termination on Monday was fully warranted, but did not offer any specifics.
A Fox Sports spokeswoman declined comment beyond a short statement confirming Horowitz’s job at the network had ended Monday.
An attorney for Horowitz, Patricia Glaser, didn’t immediately respond to email and phone requests for comment.
Horowitz was hired by Fox in May 2015 after a brief tenure with NBC’s “Today.” Before that, he was with ESPN from 2006 to 2014 and with NBC Sports from 2000 to 2006.