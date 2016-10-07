The carrier is delaying deliveries of 39 of the upgraded single-aisle planes originally scheduled for 2018 to 2020.

Turkish Airlines said it plans to postpone dozens of Airbus Group and Boeing narrow-body jets as it contends with a turbulent travel market following terror attacks in Istanbul and Europe.

The carrier is delaying deliveries of 39 of the upgraded single-aisle planes originally scheduled for 2018 to 2020, the company said in a filing Friday to Borsa Istanbul. Turkish is raising its 2022 deliveries for the workhorse jets to 30 from the six it had previously planned.

The company didn’t elaborate on the models that will be deferred, but it has ordered 92 Airbus A321neo jets, 65 Boeing 737 MAX 8s and 10 MAX 9 models.

Turkish, based in Istanbul, said it was reducing flight frequencies and shifting to smaller planes on “demand-challenged routes” after posting a second-quarter loss of 656 million liras ($215 million) in August.