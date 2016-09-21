A group of researchers suggests in a recent study that high-frequency traders who were more sensitive to their own bodies routinely made more profitable trades, and had longer careers in a notoriously unforgiving profession.

What attributes make for a successful trader? Is it comprehensive knowledge of an industry? The ability to read the markets? Luck?

Or might it be something subtler and seemingly unrelated — namely, an awareness of one’s own heartbeat?

In a study published Monday in the journal Scientific Reports, a group of researchers suggest that high-frequency traders who were more sensitive to their own bodies routinely made more profitable trades, and had longer careers in an unforgiving profession.

The team, which included professors from universities in Britain and Australia, was investigating a theory developed by John Coates, a former trader who until recently was a researcher at Cambridge University.

Coates set out to try to identify whether “gut feelings” were merely the stuff of myth, or something real and measurable. “I always knew when I was trading on Wall Street that there was something extra to making it,” said Coates, who traded fixed-income derivatives at Goldman Sachs and then Deutsche Bank in the late 1990s, before becoming a researcher and author. “There were times when something just felt right.”

In his 2013 book, “The Hour Between Dog and Wolf: How Risk Taking Transforms Us, Body and Mind,” Coates tells how George Soros, the hedge-fund billionaire, relied on so-called animal instincts. When Soros was actively managing his fund, he would have backaches, and said he “used the onset of acute pain as a signal that there was something wrong in my portfolio.”

To test a hypothesis that traders who were more sensitive to their bodies might have more success, Coates and his colleagues studied 18 male high-frequency traders at a hedge fund in London in 2012.

Using heart-rate monitoring equipment, Coates and his colleagues assessed the traders’ ability to silently count their heartbeats without touching their chest or any pulse point. A control group of 48 men who were not traders was also tested for their ability to monitor their heart rates.

Overall, the hedge-fund employees were substantially more accurate than the control group, suggesting the high-frequency traders were more attuned to their own bodies than the general public.

The hedge fund gave Coates and his colleagues access to the traders’ employment history, including their profits and losses, and tenure in the industry. And among the traders, more accurate heartbeat awareness was correlated with profitability. That is, the better a trader was at sensing his own heart rate, the more successful he was at high-frequency trading.

What’s more, the longer the employee had been working as a trader, the more accurate he was at counting his heart rate.

Coates and his colleagues suggest acute awareness of heart rate might somehow help traders’ profitability.

“Traders in the financial world often speak of the importance of gut feelings for choosing profitable trades,” they wrote. “By this they mean that subtle physiological changes in their bodies provide cues helping them rapidly select from a range of possible trades the one that just ‘feels right.’ Our findings suggest that the gut feelings informing this decision are more than the mythical entities of financial lore — they are real physiological signals, valuable ones at that.”

The researchers stop short of establishing any direct causal link between heart rate awareness and trader profitability.

Still, in an interview, Coates remained intrigued by the possibility that when traders and other employees in high-stress professions were able to listen to their bodies, they made better decisions. He said that in addition to the pulse, other signals from the body such as muscle tension might pick up on things that the rational mind was missing.

“There’s a part of our brain that sends the signals to our body, and it’s really smart,” Coates said. “It doesn’t succumb to the mistakes of behavioral finance.”