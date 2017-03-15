WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump’s choice to head an agency overseeing potentially risky financial-market activities plans to ease regulations put in place following the financial crisis.

Trump announced Tuesday that he is naming former brokerage firm executive J. Christopher Giancarlo as chairman of the Commodity Futures Trading Commission. Giancarlo, appointed by President Barack Obama to fill a Republican seat on the five-member commission, has been acting CFTC chairman since Trump’s inauguration on Jan. 20. If confirmed by the Senate, he would succeed Timothy Massad, a former Treasury Department official named by Obama.

In a speech Wednesday, Giancarlo said he intended to cut CFTC regulations to make them less costly and burdensome for industry. He called this review “Project KISS” — stands for “Keep It Simple, Stupid.”