WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump will sign an executive order Friday that could lead to the future expansion of drilling in the Arctic and Atlantic oceans.

The order will direct his interior secretary to review a plan that dictates which locations are open to offshore drilling.

It’s Trump’s latest effort to dismantle his predecessor’s environmental legacy and part of his promise to unleash the nation’s untapped energy reserves in an effort to reduce reliance on foreign oil and spur jobs.

The move is already drawing fierce opposition from environmental activists, who warn offshore drilling harms whales, walruses and other wildlife and exacerbates global warming.

Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke says the order “will cement our nation’s position as a global energy leader” and puts the U.S. “on track for American energy independence.”