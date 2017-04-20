WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump is continuing to target a law meant to stop banks from growing “too big to fail.”
The president will travel to the Treasury Department Friday to sign three measures.
One memorandum will order the treasury secretary to review a component of the 2010 Dodd-Frank financial reform law that allows federal regulators to liquidate large, failing financial firms during a financial crisis as an alternative to bankruptcy.
Another will order Treasury to review a process that designates which non-bank firms could threaten the financial system if they fail. Critics argue the process is costly and arbitrary.
Trump is also set to sign an executive order directing the treasury secretary to review significant tax regulations issued in 2016 to determine if any impose an undue burden on taxpayers.
