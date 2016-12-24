This week’s top business quotes range from Trump on jet fighters to Julep’s Jane Park on the sale of her company. Plus, why does vegan seafood get less attention?
“I have asked Boeing to price-out a comparable F-18 Super Hornet!”
President-elect Donald Trump on Twitter, taking a jab at Lockheed’s costly — but stealthy — F-35 jet fighter.
“It’s like a startup of startups … It’s an opportunity to shape how all of this comes together.”
Julep founder and CEO Jane Park, on the deal that folds her beauty company and two others into a new enterprise called Glansaol.
“Land animals tend to get more sympathy.”
Plant Based Food Association executive director Michele Simon, noting that consumers seem to be less aware of the environmental and human-welfare issues that spurred the vegan seafood industry.
“We oppose discrimination and we wouldn’t do any work to build a registry of Muslim Americans.”
Microsoft, in official statement that it would not assist government authorities in building software designed to discriminate against Muslims or any other group.
“My daughter started crying hysterically three pages into it.”
A mother describes her 18-month-old’s reaction to a children’s version of “Moby Dick.”
“No reasonable consumer ordering an iced tea expects to receive a cup of tea with a side of ice.”
Judge in case claiming Starbucks didn’t put enough beverage in its iced drinks, cited by U.S. Chamber of Commerce as tops in its 2016 ‘most ridiculous lawsuits’ list.
