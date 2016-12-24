This week’s top business quotes range from Trump on jet fighters to Julep’s Jane Park on the sale of her company. Plus, why does vegan seafood get less attention?

President-elect Donald Trump on Twitter, taking a jab at Lockheed’s costly — but stealthy — F-35 jet fighter.

Julep founder and CEO Jane Park, on the deal that folds her beauty company and two others into a new enterprise called Glansaol.

Plant Based Food Association executive director Michele Simon, noting that consumers seem to be less aware of the environmental and human-welfare issues that spurred the vegan seafood industry.

Microsoft, in official statement that it would not assist government authorities in building software designed to discriminate against Muslims or any other group.

A mother describes her 18-month-old’s reaction to a children’s version of “Moby Dick.”

Judge in case claiming Starbucks didn’t put enough beverage in its iced drinks, cited by U.S. Chamber of Commerce as tops in its 2016 ‘most ridiculous lawsuits’ list.