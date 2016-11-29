Donald Trump and Mike Pence, Indiana’s governor and the vice-president elect, plan to appear Thursday at Carrier’s Indianapolis plant to announce an agreement deal with the company to keep a majority of the jobs in the state.

From the earliest days of his campaign, Donald Trump made keeping manufacturing jobs in the United States his signature economic issue, and the decision by Carrier, the big air-conditioner company, to move more than 1,400 of them from Indiana to Mexico was a tailor-made talking point for him on the stump.

On Thursday, Trump and Mike Pence, Indiana’s governor and the vice-president elect, were planning to appear at Carrier’s Indianapolis plant to announce they have struck a deal with the company to keep a majority of the jobs in the state, according to officials with the transition team as well as Carrier.

Trump will be hard-pressed to alter the economic forces that have hammered the Rust Belt for decades, but forcing Carrier and its parent company, United Technologies, to reverse course is a powerful tactical strike that will rally his base even before he takes office.

In exchange for keeping the factory running in Indianapolis, Trump and Pence are expected to reiterate their campaign pledges to be friendlier to business by easing regulations and overhauling the corporate tax code. In addition, Trump is expected to tone down his remarks threatening 35 percent tariffs on companies like Carrier that shift production south of the border.

Roughly 10 percent of United Technologies’ $56 billion in revenues comes from the federal government, with the Pentagon its single largest customer. Its Pratt & Whitney division, for example, supplies the engines for the Air Force’s most advanced fighters and host of other planes.

While Carrier is best known for its air conditioners, it also sells a variety of other heating and cooling equipment for homes and small businesses, like the furnaces and fan coils made at the Indianapolis factory.