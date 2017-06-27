TORONTO (AP) — A high-end hotel and condominium tower in Toronto will no longer bear the Trump brand name.
An investment partnership recently acquired the 65-story tower from the developer and the property will no longer be managed by the Trump Organization. JCF Capital ULC and the Trump Organization issued a joint statement Tuesday announcing the end to the management agreement but said they may work together in the future.
The tower was Trump’s first branded hotel in Canada. It opened in 2012 and features 211 hotel rooms and 74 private residences.
The company founded by President Donald Trump managed the property for Talon International, owned by Russian-born billionaire Alex Schnaider. Talon defaulted on the loan last year.
Most Read Stories
- UW study finds Seattle’s minimum wage is costing jobs
- Costco is testing a new burger in Seattle, and it might remind you of Shake Shack
- Check out the Pike Place Market’s $74M addition: See 360-degree views of the new MarketFront VIEW
- The Willows Inn on Lummi Island to pay workers $149K for wage, overtime violations
- Trump travel ban partly reinstated; fall court arguments set VIEW
Trump opened a hotel and residence in Vancouver earlier this year.