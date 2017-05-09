WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump has tapped an aide to Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell and a veteran Pennsylvania regulator to serve on the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission.

Only two commissioners currently serve on the five-member panel, leaving it without a quorum and unable to make decisions on interstate pipelines and other projects worth billions of dollars.

Trump nominated Neil Chatterjee, McConnell’s longtime energy adviser, and Robert Powelson, a member of the Pennsylvania Public Utility Commission, to the federal panel late Monday. The nominations require Senate approval.

Democrat Cheryl LaFleur is the commission’s acting chairwoman, but Trump is widely expected to name a Republican to replace her. Democrat Colette Honorable has said she won’t seek appointment when her term expires in June.