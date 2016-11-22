NEW YORK (AP) — The election may be over, but Donald Trump is still providing dividends for Fox News Channel.

The news network aired a special Friday with TMZ’s Harvey Levin getting a personal tour of the president-elect’s home in Trump Tower and being shown some of his memorabilia. It drew more than 4 million viewers, more than anything the network aired on a Friday this year.

Fox repeated the special, filmed in September, on both Saturday and Sunday nights.

The network averaged more than 3 million viewers in prime time all week, leading all cable networks, the Nielsen company said Tuesday.

For the broadcast networks, CBS won the week in prime time, averaging 8.9 million viewers. NBC, with two prime-time NFL games, averaged 8.5 million viewers and won among the 18-to-49-year-old viewers that advertisers seek. ABC averaged 6.1 million viewers, Fox had 3.1 million, Univision had 1.87 million, Telemundo had 1.86 million, the CW had 1.5 million and ION Television had 1.2 million.

Fox News Channel averaged 3.05 million viewers, ESPN had 2.9 million, Hallmark had 2.27 million, USA had 1.498 million and TBS had 1.496 million.

ABC’s “World News Tonight” topped the evening newscasts with an average of 9 million viewers. NBC’s “Nightly News” had 8.9 million and the “CBS Evening News” had 7.3 million.

For the week of Nov. 14-20, the top 10 shows, their networks and viewerships: NFL Football: Green Bay at Washington, NBC, 18.73 million; “60 Minutes,” CBS, 14.89 million; “NCIS,” CBS, 14.73 million; “The Big Bang Theory,” CBS, 14.34 million; “Sunday Night NFL Pre-Kick,” NBC, 13.97 million; NFL Football: New Orleans at Carolina, NBC, 13.33 million; “Bull,” CBS, 11.87 million; “Dancing With the Stars,” ABC, 11.34 million; “The Walking Dead,” AMC, 11 million; NFL Football: Cincinnati at N.Y. Giants, ESPN, 10.72 million.

___

ABC is owned by The Walt Disney Co. CBS is owned by CBS Corp. CW is a joint venture of Warner Bros. Entertainment and CBS Corp. Fox is owned by 21st Century Fox. NBC and Telemundo are owned by Comcast Corp. ION Television is owned by ION Media Networks.

___

Online:

http://www.nielsen.com