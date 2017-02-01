WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) — A federal judge has ordered a Florida golf course owned by President Donald Trump to pay $5.7 million to 65 former members who had been denied membership refunds after he bought the club in 2012.
District Judge Kenneth Marra ruled Wednesday that Trump National Golf Club in Jupiter violated contracts the members had signed with the previous owner, Ritz-Carlton.
The 65 were on a resignation waiting list when Trump bought the club. Under their contracts, they had to wait until a replacement member was found. They would then receive their membership deposits back. Until then, they were still obligated to pay dues but had access to the club.
Trump demanded they still pay dues but denied them access.
His organization released a statement saying it disagrees with the ruling and plans to appeal.
