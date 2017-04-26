WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump is considering signing a draft executive order to withdraw the U.S. from the North American Free Trade Agreement with Mexico and Canada.
But it’s just one of a number of options being discussed.
Senior White House officials have been discussing steps that can be taken to start the process of renegotiating or withdrawing from NAFTA before the end of Trump’s first 100 days in office, according to a person familiar with the president’s thinking.
Trump railed against the decades-old trade deal during his campaign, describing it as a “disaster.”
The official spoke on the condition of anonymity in order to discuss internal deliberations.
The official says a number of options remain on the table.
