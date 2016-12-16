The Trump Organization is canceling a licensing deal for a hotel in Azerbaijan and maybe one in neighboring Georgia in the latest moves to untangle the president-elect from business ties abroad five weeks before he takes office.

Trump lawyer Alan Garten says developers in both projects failed to meet terms of licensing deals. He describes the moves as “normal housekeeping” and not part of a strategy to reduce potential conflicts of interests.

The Trump Organization said earlier this week that it canceled a licensing deal for a hotel in Brazil. The business has also shut down four companies registered in Delaware that appear connected with a possible Saudi Arabia business venture.

President-elect Donald Trump has faced criticism for investments overseas that many say present conflicts of interest.