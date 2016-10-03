OTTAWA, Ontario (AP) — Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says Canada will implement a tax on carbon emissions by 2018 to combat climate change.

Trudeau made the announcement in Parliament on Monday as debate started over whether Canada should ratify the Paris accord on climate change. It is expected to pass.

Trudeau says provinces and territories can either put a direct tax on carbon emissions or adopt a cap-and-trade system. If they don’t do so by 2018 the federal government will implement one.

The prime minister says there will be a tax on carbon pollution of $10 Canadian (US$7.60) a ton in 2018, rising to $50 Canadian (US$38.11) a ton by 2022.

Alberta Premier Rachel Notley says her oil-rich province won’t support Ottawa’s climate change plan unless the federal government makes progress on new oil pipelines to Canada’s coasts.