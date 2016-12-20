SOUTH BRUNSWICK, N.J. (AP) — A tractor-trailer carrying 40,000 pounds of syrup has jackknifed near the New Jersey Turnpike, spilling its load onto the roadway.
No injuries were reported in the Tuesday morning crash, which occurred in South Brunswick.
Authorities say the syrup shifted as the driver was trying to make a turn.
The trailer split in half. Its gas tank ruptured, spilling fuel.
Two westbound lanes of Route 32 were briefly closed while the syrup and fuel were cleaned up. But no major traffic delays were reported.
