The Associated Press

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — A tractor-trailer carrying $500,000 worth of Coach purses has been stolen from a warehouse in New Jersey’s largest city.

The heist occurred just before 8:30 a.m. Friday at SalSon Logistics in Newark.

The trailer was loaded with four pallets of luxury purses.

The theft is under investigation.

