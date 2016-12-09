NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — A tractor-trailer carrying $500,000 worth of Coach purses has been stolen from a warehouse in New Jersey’s largest city.
The heist occurred just before 8:30 a.m. Friday at SalSon Logistics in Newark.
The trailer was loaded with four pallets of luxury purses.
The theft is under investigation.
