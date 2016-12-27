MILAN (AP) — Troubled Italian bank Monte dei Paschi di Siena says it will need more rescue money than previously expected, as a government rescue looms.
The bank said in a statement issued late Monday that the European Central Bank had estimated its capital shortfall at 8.8 billion euros ($9.2 billion), well above the 5 billion euros Monte dei Paschi had been planning to raise.
The increase in the sum is due to the fact that Monte dei Paschi’s capital position has deteriorated in the past month, apparently as customers withdrew deposits.
Italy’s government on Friday said it was guaranteeing all of the bank’s retail customers with part of a 20 billion-euro fund approved by parliament to ensure the stability of banks. Monte dei Paschi had failed to raise enough capital independently.
Most Read Stories
- Seattle's Franz Wassermann, 96, warns of chilling parallels with Nazi era | Jerry Large
- Tacoma man creates ‘boom box’ to deter package thefts — and police say that could be a crime
- Updating the Seahawks' playoff situation entering the NFL's final weekend
- Seahawks coach Pete Carroll says WR Tyler Lockett has 'great surgery' to repair broken tibia and fibula
- Dallas win over Detroit Monday night helps Seahawks in quest to get No. 2 playoff seed in NFC
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.