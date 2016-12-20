NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that moved substantially or traded heavily Tuesday:

TripAdvisor Inc., up $2.34 to $48.79

The travel website operator said it will start adding some Expedia brands to its instant hotel booking platform.

Carnival Corp., up $1.17 to $52.49

The cruise line company posted strong quarterly results.

Regions Financial Corp., up 30 cents to $14.58

Banks led the market higher as bond yields climbed to reverse Monday’s skid.

Praxair Inc., down $4.61 to $118.39

The industrial gas company agreed to combine with German competitor Linde.

General Mills Inc., down $1.61 to $61.45

The cereal maker forecast a bigger decline in organic sales.

CarMax Inc., up $3.80 to $66.16

The used car dealership reported a bigger profit than analysts expected.

Worthington Industries Inc., down $4.29 to $51.46

The manufacturer said its steel business did well in its latest quarter, but its profit missed estimates as other businesses struggled.

Fred’s Inc., up $9.04 to $20.19

The discount store chain agreed to buy 865 Rite Aid locations for $950 million.