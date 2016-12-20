NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that moved substantially or traded heavily Tuesday:
TripAdvisor Inc., up $2.34 to $48.79
The travel website operator said it will start adding some Expedia brands to its instant hotel booking platform.
Carnival Corp., up $1.17 to $52.49
The cruise line company posted strong quarterly results.
Regions Financial Corp., up 30 cents to $14.58
Banks led the market higher as bond yields climbed to reverse Monday’s skid.
Praxair Inc., down $4.61 to $118.39
The industrial gas company agreed to combine with German competitor Linde.
General Mills Inc., down $1.61 to $61.45
The cereal maker forecast a bigger decline in organic sales.
CarMax Inc., up $3.80 to $66.16
The used car dealership reported a bigger profit than analysts expected.
Worthington Industries Inc., down $4.29 to $51.46
The manufacturer said its steel business did well in its latest quarter, but its profit missed estimates as other businesses struggled.
Fred’s Inc., up $9.04 to $20.19
The discount store chain agreed to buy 865 Rite Aid locations for $950 million.
