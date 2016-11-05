For those who missed my recent column discussing my Halloween gifting strategy, I was not entirely a fan of the NFEC’s program, which called for treat-givers to replace candy with money, and/or for parents to buy back candy from their children, so I altered it a bit.

If you dislike giving candy companies your money for Halloween, you could just give cash to the kids who come to your door.

They’ll take it.

Oh boy, will they take it.

My own take on the National Financial Educators Council’s “Cash for Candy” campaign proved that on Halloween, in a fun behavioral-finance exercise that is worth repeating.

For those who missed my recent column discussing my Halloween gifting strategy, I was not entirely a fan of the NFEC’s program, which called for treat-givers to replace candy with money, and/or for parents to buy back candy from their children.

I wholeheartedly agree with messages teaching financial literacy, but I want Halloween to be a fun, frivolous time, akin to what I had as a kid.

So I devised a plan to keep things fun and light, while not becoming the weird guy known around the neighborhood for giving something much less desirable than candy.

Pick one: Three fun-sized pieces of candy or the chance to draw a coin envelope from the money jar.

It’s important to note that I don’t live in some gated community where I could be inundated with visitors, nor do I live in a place where there are so few trick-or-treaters that there was really no financial exposure.

With somewhere between 80 and 100 youngsters coming to my door most years, I did have some concern about how much money might be at stake here.

What I created was a drawing, which I only applied to children in third grade and up (younger kids got candy like any other Halloween).

The children were offered the chance to take three fun-sized pieces of candy — value of roughly 37.5 cents — or the chance to draw a coin envelope from the money jar.

I made up 50 envelopes, each with at least one quarter in it. The “jackpot” was the envelope with $5 in it. The kids were aware of those parameters.

The children didn’t know that the average amount per envelope was 75 cents, or about twice the value of the candy they could pick.

The fun I had talking with the kids — priceless moments seeing their reaction to the idea — was more than worth it.

Everyone who heard my plan had questions about it, which helped me prepare for the onslaught.

“How will you stop kids from picking through the envelopes to know which is lightest or heaviest?”

There was no “testing” of envelopes, because kids were told that if they touched the envelope, that would be the one I gave them. And the use of dollar coins meant that no envelope had more than two coins in it (the jackpot was a mix of coins and dollar bills), so that the weight difference was minimal.

“How will you keep kids from coming back for seconds?”

To my knowledge, only one child tried, having been by my house and then coming back with friends who were headed in my direction. When asked, he owned up to being back — and did not take a second envelope — “but this is cool and I wanted to see what my friends do.”

No one opened their envelope in front of me.

They were told to put it with their candy and get on with trolling the neighborhood and to have it as a surprise when they tallied up at the end of the night. My lawn wasn’t littered with discarded envelopes this morning, so most complied.

In all, 56 kids participated. Fifty took envelopes. Four took candy. Two got there too late, and were hoping the kids just in front of them would take candy so they could get the last envelopes. They wound up disappointed by candy, which one of them noted was “kind of weird, because I’m out here trying to get candy.”

I’m not surprised by the overwhelming decision to take the money. After all, there was candy everywhere else.

The reaction from the kids taking the envelopes ranged from “I’m a risk-taker” to “We can do an extra house to make up for the candy” to “I’d sell my candy for money,” the latter proving the NEFC’s idea that parents might do some sort of candy-buyback to teach money lessons.

The four children who took candy over cash all were part of bigger groups, and either stayed true “because we’re here for candy” or expressed their desire to “be an individual and think for myself” (the logic of two headstrong sixth-graders).

In an ideal world, the children would have discussed my little experiment with parents when they got home, talking about choices and the value of money. If it sparked one meaningful dialogue, it was worth it.

In a less-than-ideal world, the rumor will spread that I gave out silver dollars, leaving me to face an enormous crowd that will go away largely disappointed if/when I decide to do this again next year.

If I try again, I may change it up and make the choice harder. Maybe kids can take candy or give me a piece of theirs to “buy” an envelope. I have time to refine my game.

Meanwhile, Halloween was a blast and ended perfectly, with no leftover candy, no leftover coin envelopes but without me having to break the bank. Mission accomplished.