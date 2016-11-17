BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — A North Dakota legislative committee has voted to forego formal events at the state Capitol due to security reasons involving the Dakota Access pipeline protests, including a biennial tribal address.

Thursday’s 10-3 vote means the Legislature will not allow presentations from the state’s chief justice and Native American tribal leaders when lawmakers reconvene in January. The measure exempts the governor’s State of the State address.

Republican House Majority Leader Al Carlson says ongoing protests of the Dakota Access pipeline have “significantly strained” the state Highway Patrol, which provides security at the state Capitol.

Democrats on the North Dakota Legislative Committee opposed the motion. Rolla Rep. Marvin Nelson says scrubbing the traditional tribal address is not going to “help further relations” those who oppose the four-state, $3.8 billion pipeline.