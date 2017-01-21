Treasurys began to rebound shortly after Trump took the oath of office amid the heaviest futures volume of the day.

Treasurys were mixed in late trading Friday after erasing declines that pushed the benchmark 10-year note’s yield above 2.50 percent for the first time since Jan. 3.

It traded as high as 2.511 percent in the hour before the U.S. presidential inauguration and retreated afterward as U.S. equities approached session lows and the dollar weakened.

Treasurys began to rebound shortly after Trump took the oath of office amid the heaviest futures volume of the day.

The 2-year led yields lower as the dollar fell and gold rose to session highs amid televised confrontations between police and inauguration protesters.

Yields climbed earlier in the session concurrently with most eurozone government yields amid indications of new short positions in futures.

Except for the 2-year, yields remained higher on the week, with most of the increases occurring on Jan. 18 after Fed Chair Janet Yellen said she agreed with the FOMC median forecast for “a few” rate increases per year through 2019.