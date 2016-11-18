PHILADELPHIA (AP) — A tentative contract that put an end to a weeklong transit workers strike in Philadelphia is to be voted on by workers amid concerns that an opposing faction within the union could derail the agreement.
Members of Transport Workers Union Local 234 will vote on the ratification at 30 polling places around the city Friday evening.
The Philadelphia Inquirer reports (http://bit.ly/2fnvWuG ) the Southeastern Pennsylvania Transportation Authority’s board of directors on Thursday authorized its chairman to sign off on the contract pending union ratification.
Union president Willie Brown says he believes it’s going to be a close vote from people he’s talked to.
Most Read Stories
- Trump supporter in state Senate says some protests are ‘economic terrorism,’ should be felonies
- Flesh-eating bacteria traced to tilapia bought from Bellevue market
- Earl Thomas, Rob Gronkowski have cool Twitter exchange about hard hit in Sunday's game
- Should California, Oregon and Washington join Canada? #Calexit talk envelops West Coast
- Cheap Eats: Some of Seattle’s greatest food isn’t found at the priciest places | PNW Magazine WATCH
A rejected contract doesn’t mean the strike is back on. Instead, the sides would return to the bargaining table.
___
Information from: The Philadelphia Inquirer, http://www.inquirer.com
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.