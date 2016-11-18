PHILADELPHIA (AP) — A tentative contract that put an end to a weeklong transit workers strike in Philadelphia is to be voted on by workers amid concerns that an opposing faction within the union could derail the agreement.

Members of Transport Workers Union Local 234 will vote on the ratification at 30 polling places around the city Friday evening.

The Philadelphia Inquirer reports (http://bit.ly/2fnvWuG ) the Southeastern Pennsylvania Transportation Authority’s board of directors on Thursday authorized its chairman to sign off on the contract pending union ratification.

Union president Willie Brown says he believes it’s going to be a close vote from people he’s talked to.

A rejected contract doesn’t mean the strike is back on. Instead, the sides would return to the bargaining table.

___

Information from: The Philadelphia Inquirer, http://www.inquirer.com