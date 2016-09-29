PHILADELPHIA (AP) — The Philadelphia area’s commuter rail service will resume a normal schedule Monday, three months after a third of its coaches were sidelined due to defects in their suspension systems.

The Southeastern Pennsylvania Transportation Authority said Thursday that more than 50 of the 120 cars sent to the repair shop will be available for service starting next week.

To return to a regular schedule, SEPTA will also continue using cars it has leased from other agencies, including Amtrak and New Jersey Transit.

SEPTA had to repair its Silverliner V fleet due to cracks found in equalizer beams, which distribute the weight of vehicles to their axles.

A reduction in seats and delays caused a drop in ridership this summer from the typical 65,000 commuters each way per day.