NEW YORK (AP) — New Jersey Transit says one of its trains has been involved in a “minor” derailment at New York’s Penn Station, the nation’s busiest train station.

It says train service is suspended in and out of Penn Station and Midtown Direct trains will be diverted to Hoboken (HOH’-boh-kehn), New Jersey.

Fire department officials say they were called about a derailment involving one train car Thursday night.

There are no reports of injuries.

The Metropolitan Transportation Authority says no Long Island Rail Road trains are affected.

Amtrak owns and operates Penn Station and hasn’t returned a phone message seeking comment.

The busy Northeast Corridor area around Penn Station has been beset by problems recently. Two previous derailments, a power failure and signal problems at Penn Station have pushed Amtrak to begin replacing aging tracks and equipment and have caused numerous delays.