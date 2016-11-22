PLANO, Texas (AP) — Toyota Motor Corp. is recalling 834,000 Toyota Sienna minivans in North America because the sliding doors could open while the vehicle is moving.
The recall involves Sienna minivans from the 2011-2016 model years. A majority of the minivans — 744,000 — were sold in the U.S.
Toyota says the problem happens when the door’s opening is impeded and the motor’s circuit gets overloaded. If the door is unlatched, it could open while the minivan is driving.
Toyota will repair the doors for free. It is still developing a remedy for the problem.
Most Read Stories
- UW cornerback Darren Gardenhire announces he's leaving team
- What national media are saying about the 'almost unstoppable' Seahawks' win over Eagles
- Boeing goes outside for new Commercial Airplanes CEO
- Seahawks' C.J. Prosise will be sidelined 'a while'; Earl Thomas, DeShawn Shead also injured vs. Eagles WATCH
- Quarter-mile walk from light rail to Sea-Tac could get a little cozier
The company said it will notify owners about the fix by mid-January.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.