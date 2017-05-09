TOKYO (AP) — Money-losing Japanese electronics company Toshiba is sparring with its U.S. joint venture partner Western Digital over the planned sale of Toshiba’s computer-chip business.
Tokyo-based Toshiba Corp. needs cash from such a sale to shore up its finances after it suffered massive losses in its nuclear power division.
Toshiba warned Western Digital to stop interfering, according to letters seen Tuesday by The Associated Press. The letters from the company’s lawyers, dated May 3, accused Western Digital of “improper” interference.
Western Digital bought SanDisk, Toshiba’s longtime partner in making flash memory chips, last year. It has argued the sale might violate terms of the joint venture with Toshiba, according to the letters.
Most Read Stories
- Tech bubble is quietly bursting with overvalued ‘unicorn’ startups
- Seattle police officer charged in large-scale pot-smuggling operation
- Huge park-and-ride closure in Bellevue leaves angry commuters feeling stranded | Traffic Lab
- Large Seattle ‘oasis’ up for sale as market clamors for rare home-building sites
- Seattle man, 32, dies after fall on Mount Hood
Such sales can be sensitive because they involve the transfer of technology.
Calls to Western Digital in Asia went unanswered.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.