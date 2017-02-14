BusinessNation & World Toshiba preliminary results show $6B loss from nuclear ops, negative net worth by end of 2016 Originally published February 14, 2017 at 12:57 am Share story The Associated Press TOKYO (AP) — Toshiba preliminary results show $6B loss from nuclear ops, negative net worth by end of 2016. The Associated Press Email Newsletter Sign-up Custom-curated news highlights, delivered weekday mornings. Email address By signing up you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service. Thanks for signing up! View Comments No personal attacks or insults, no hate speech, no profanity. Please keep the conversation civil and help us moderate this thread by reporting any abuse. See our Commenting FAQ. Powered by Livefyre The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times. Next StoryJudge to rule on deal for smaller set of cheating VWs Previous StoryFormer wrestling executive Linda McMahon on track to SBA
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.