LONDON (AP) — A British government lawyer said Tuesday that the Supreme Court will fall into a “serious constitutional trap” if it rules that Parliament must have a vote before ministers start the U.K.’s divorce from the European Union.

Three lower court judges ruled last month that the British government cannot trigger Article 50 of the EU’s key treaty, launching two years of exit negotiations, without lawmakers’ approval.

The government is challenging that decision at the country’s top court — leaving the 11 Supreme Court justices to rule on a major constitutional issue, the balance of power between the legislature and the executive.

Lawyer James Eadie said the government has the authority under ancient powers known as royal prerogative to enact voters’ June 23 decision to leave the EU. The powers enable decisions about joining or leaving international treaties to be made without a parliamentary vote.

On the second day of a four-day hearing, Eadie argued that Parliament has already had its say, by passing the EU Referendum Act of 2015, which made June’s referendum possible.

He said if judges ruled against the government, “the courts would be imposing in effect a new control of a most serious kind” on the government’s ability to make international treaties.

Eadie said the case against the government was “a serious constitutional trap.”

May’s plan to trigger Article 50 could be delayed if the Supreme Court rules against the government. The justices are expected to give their judgment in January.

The British leader is already under pressure at home and abroad to reveal — and speed up — her Brexit plans. May has refused to disclose what relationship Britain will seek with the EU once it leaves, saying that would weaken the government’s negotiating hand.

On Tuesday, the EU’s chief Brexit negotiator, Michel Barnier, said parliamentary approvals across Europe and other formal procedures meant that Britain and the bloc might have only 18 months, rather than two years, to strike a deal.

Barnier said Britain would not be allowed to “cherry-pick” what it likes about the EU, noting that the bloc’s “four freedoms” — free movement of goods, services, capital and labor — are “indivisible.”

“It is for the British to say what kind of relationship they want and for the (other) 27 EU states to define the future they want to build with them,” Barnier told reporters in Brussels.

Meanwhile, opposition Labour Party lawmakers have filed a motion for debate in Britain’s House of Commons on Wednesday calling for the government to publish its plan for leaving the EU before it triggers Article 50.

Several legislators from May’s Conservative Party have said they will vote with the opposition in a bid to end the secrecy, leaks and uncertainty around the Brexit process.

___

Pan Pylas in Brussels contributed to this story.