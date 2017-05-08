WASHINGTON (AP) — Top White House advisers are expected to discuss whether the United States should withdraw from the landmark international climate deal struck in Paris under the Obama administration.
A White House official says the meeting is expected to convene Tuesday afternoon.
President Donald Trump pledged during the presidential campaign to renegotiate the accord, but he has wavered on the issue since he won the presidency. His top officials have appeared divided about what to do about the deal, under which the U.S. pledged to significantly reduce planet-warming carbon emissions in the coming decade.
Secretary of State Rex Tillerson said at his Senate confirmation hearing in January he supports staying in the deal. But Environmental Protection Agency Administrator Scott Pruitt has said called the Paris pact “a bad deal for America.”
