ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Greece’s long-dominant Lambrakis Press has suspended publication of top-selling daily Ta Nea due to acute financial problems which prevented the purchase of newsprint.
Ta Nea’s sister-paper, weekly To Vima, said on its website Thursday an issue of Ta Nea might be printed Saturday, provided the necessary funds are procured. It was unclear whether To Vima would be printed Sunday.
Greece’s media have been particularly badly hit by the country’s financial crisis.
Lambrakis Press, which includes magazines and a radio station, had its assets frozen by creditor banks.
Ta Nea and To Vima have been highly critical of Greece’s left-led government, and accuse it of an inimical stance that contributed to the group’s downfall.
Ta Nea was founded in 1931, and To Vima in 1922. Both employ about 500 people.
