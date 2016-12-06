CHICAGO (AP) — A lawsuit accuses a national job-placement company of systematically discriminating against blacks in favor of Hispanic workers — often to comply with racially based requests from client firms.

Tuesday’s filing in Chicago federal court alleges Personnel Staffing Group LLC used code words to distinguish races. The lawsuit says the Spanish word for “bilinguals” was used to reference Hispanics.

The company has more than 60 offices in nearly 40 states. It also goes by MVP and MVP staffing.

The 33-page lawsuit was filed on behalf of several African-American laborers, and it names Personnel Staffing Group and about half a dozen of its client companies as defendants. It cites alleged instances of racism by a Personnel Staffing Group branch in Cicero, Illinois.

Multiple messages left for the company Tuesday weren’t returned.