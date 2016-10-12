BERLIN (AP) — Germany’s highest court is considering calls from opponents of a European Union-Canada trade deal for an injunction aimed at putting the signing of the accord on ice.

The Federal Constitutional Court scheduled a hearing Wednesday on the matter and plans to issue a ruling on Thursday. Opponents of the trade deal with Canada, known as CETA, want the government to be forced to vote against approving the accord at an EU meeting Oct. 18 pending full consideration by the court of whether it violates the principles of democracy.

Current plans call for CETA to be signed at the end of this month. Its opponents are deeply suspicious of a proposed trade deal with the United States, which is still being negotiated, and view CETA as a blueprint for that accord.