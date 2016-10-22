BRUSSELS (AP) — The president of the European Parliament, Martin Schulz, is trying to salvage an EU trade deal with Canada in a personal intervention following the breakdown of talks.
Schulz planned Saturday to meet Chrystia Freeland a day after Canada’s international trade minister said she was going home as the EU appeared incapable of reaching unanimous agreement. Schulz also planned to meet the Belgian regional leader at the heart of the standoff.
Politicians in the Belgian region of Wallonia argue that the proposed deal would undermine labor, environment and consumer standards and allow multinationals to crush local companies. They vow to block a pact that the rest of the 28-nation EU and Canada are ready to sign.
“We can’t stop at the last mile,” Schulz said in a tweet.
