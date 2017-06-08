The Top 20 Global Concert Tours ranks artists by average box office gross per city and includes the average ticket price for shows Worldwide. The list is based on data provided to the trade publication Pollstar by concert promoters and venue managers.
TOP 20 GLOBAL CONCERT TOURS
1. Drake; $1,959,318; $90.37.
2. Red Hot Chili Peppers; $1,391,503; $88.62.
Most Read Stories
- No escape for priced-out Seattleites: Home prices set record for an hour’s drive in every direction
- The Evergreen State College: No safety, no learning, no future | Editorial
- Immigrants use Washington state to sneak into Canada for asylum. Here's how, and why.
- Test-driving Amazon’s brand-new, very weird grocery pickup service
- James Comey testimony drinking game: Play along
3. Bon Jovi; $1,389,061; $87.24.
4. Elton John ; $1,289,990; $101.74.
5. The Weeknd; $1,263,162; $71.38.
6. Olly Murs; $1,088,455; $60.17.
7. Tim McGraw / Faith Hill; $1,083,830; $86.98.
8. John Mayer; $1,047,122; $76.00.
9. Iron Maiden; $992,591; $71.07.
10. Eric Church; $904,531; $60.92.
11. Ariana Grande; $868,743; $74.71.
12. Stevie Nicks; $843,404; $94.60.
13. Kings Of Leon; $727,654; $63.74.
14. Blake Shelton; $723,045; $62.11.
15. Green Day; $692,317; $60.08.
16. Journey; $662,910; $86.64.
17. Chance The Rapper; $644,252; $55.32.
18. Jerry Seinfeld; $562,301; $97.48.
19. Twenty One Pilots; $551,599; $48.16.
20. Jack Whitehall; $539,652; $40.01.
For free upcoming tour information, go to www.pollstar.com