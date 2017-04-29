A big question being asked in the fund world now is whether one of the hot trends in investing — “factors” investing — is worthwhile.

Your Funds

In the investing world, a lot of things that sound good in theory don’t turn out so well when they leave the drawing board.

The big question being asked in the fund world now is whether one of the hot trends in investing — “factors” investing — is one of them.

A new study published by Rob Arnott and two colleagues from Research Affiliates — the company at the forefront of re-imagining and reinventing indexing for years now — suggests that investors aren’t getting what they are paying for from tilting their portfolios after certain factors. Moreover, the best way to beat this problem and improve their returns requires overcoming human nature.

Before we can explore what Arnott and two colleagues found wanting, let’s go to school on “smart-beta investing” and the use of “factors” to build products that are supposed to be better tools for your portfolios.

When index funds were first started, they simply sought to replicate the market; then funds were created to cover broad market segments. Then there were changing ways to construct the index, weighting stocks equally, for example, rather than by size in the market.

Smart-beta funds came into being here. “Beta” is a measure of a stock’s volatility relative to the market itself, and using it in a smart fashion typically means maximizing returns and income while minimizing risk.

As firms continued to develop more and different ETFs [exchange-traded funds], they narrowed the focus further into sectors and specific industries, or to stocks with certain characteristics. These qualities, often called “factors,” allow experts to cut up an index in even more ways, so that an investor can buy, for example, the 100 lowest-volatility stocks on the Standard & Poor’s 500, or can tilt a portfolio to very specific areas at any moment in time.

Arnott’s study, “Alice in Factorland: The Incredible Shrinking Factor Return,” said that investors are getting a “much smaller return from factor exposure than they expect.”

It’s not completely dissimilar from a year ago when Arnott wrote a paper called “How Can Smart-Beta Go Horribly Wrong,” which had everyone assuming he was suggesting that smart-beta — the bread and-butter of his business — is dumber than advertised.

Instead, Arnott was saying that people were misusing smart-beta funds.

Now he’s got a problem with the data and the processes that people are using to justify factor tilts.

When experts and advisers look at the market, they nearly all tilt the same way, Arnott said, and the extra bit someone invests in a certain style hoping to goose returns can’t achieve its goal. There’s nothing new about saying that following the herd can’t deliver superior returns, but Arnott went a step further to note that the winning approach to investing in factors is to find the ones that stink, rather than the ones that are hot.

In short, past negative performance appears to be predictive of positive future returns, according to Arnott.

Arnott suggested that for investors to make the most of factor investing, they need to look at both how an investment has performed and whether it is cheap relative to its history.

“If a strategy has performed brilliantly and is now trading rich, it’s a wonderful time to say ‘Thanks for those wonderful games, let me rotate now into something that is cheap,’ ” Arnott said. “If a strategy has performed adequately well and is now trading rich, my goodness, that manager is terrible. That’s a manager you get rid of and never come back.

“If a strategy has done OK and is now trading cheap … you double down, and you recognize the manager is brilliant,” he added. “And if a strategy has performed terribly and is now trading cheap, that’s where you might double-down temporarily.”

The key question, Arnott noted, is whether the strategy is trading cheaply.

“That should be the heart of the decision, central to deciding what factors to embrace,” he said.

It’s not, however, particularly in the academic studies that most investment firms and money managers use as the basis for their decision to pursue factors.

Thus, he said, factor investing does better on paper than in the real world.

Does that mean investors shouldn’t do it?

Arnott doesn’t think they can stop, noting that money managers and individuals are “never going to stop tinkering” with their portfolios.

“How many people can look at past returns and do the opposite? Not many,” he said. “But if they want the better returns they are seeking from factors, they have to be one of the few to invest that way.”