Investors buy funds the way they select candidates, considering their needs, hopes and dreams, key issues and ideology, and then look for candidates they can vote for with their dollars.

Your Funds

Your vote in the upcoming election may not actually make America great again or lead to a country that is “stronger together,” but the decisions you make in your investment portfolio make you the ultimate power.

That strong sense of controlling the outcome is one of many good reasons why most people should take time out of the election push — and who doesn’t want a few moments removed from politics right now? — to make big decisions about the future of their portfolio.

Investors buy funds the way they select candidates, considering their needs, hopes and dreams, key issues and ideology, and then look for candidates they can vote for with their dollars.

Fortunately, there is no need to select among the lesser of a few evils; savvy investors find funds with virtues that they truly believe in.

But after scrutinizing a fund hard before making a selection, most investors lower the bar, often tolerating results that are disappointing and that never would have deserved the initial vote of confidence.

Thus, investors should periodically consider their funds for re-election, and should decide if they are willing to sign on to the issues they have for four more years, or if they should throw the bums out and pin their hopes on the promise of change.

If you are going to elect a fund to your portfolio, you need to run through a few key questions:

“What kind of investor are you?”

Finding what fits

This isn’t about Republican or Democrat, but about growth or value, conservative or aggressive and more. It’s not just about finding funds that agree with your position, however, because you want a portfolio to be diversified, which may involve buying issues where you respect what the fund tries to do, even if it’s not the strategy you are most comfortable with.

Many value investors, for example, dislike growth investing because they hate feeling like they are paying too much to buy stocks that are hot. That said, their compromise position might be to buy value funds that let their winners run, because those stocks are heating up and going through the cycle that turns them into growth stocks.

Likewise, a growth investor might turn toward a blend fund, so that they buy mostly the hot issues they prefer, but they dollar-cost average into solid companies at times when growth slows and the stocks go through the cycle to become more of a value.

“What has changed since I bought the funds I own now?”

Just as different generations see the political issues differently, so do investors have a changing view as they age.

If you are nearing retirement but have the portfolio that seemed great for you in your 30s, or you have tapped assets to pay for college and now worry that your portfolio is off-kilter, sticking with what you know may no longer be appropriate.

Life and attitude changes, time horizons and the ability to stomach risk affect what you buy, keep or unload, and the quantities of each asset that you own.

Don’t set it and forget it; rebalance your portfolio both to market conditions and life circumstances.

“Would I buy this again today?”

Key factors

When I buy a fund, I make a list of key factors that went into my thinking, from performance to management, a great rating from an analytical firm, an asset class I wanted to buy into and more.

If those key selling points aren’t important to you any more or are no longer personified in a fund you own, and you would not purchase the fund anew today, consider whether it’s really worth hanging onto.

“Who is the better candidate?”

If you wouldn’t buy a fund if you were starting over again today, think about what you would own instead. Put yourself through the entire selection process before giving up on a current holding, because it forces you to look at comparative performance, to reconsider asset allocation and more, leaving you excited that the change will be an upgrade.

Proof that you are not choosing between the lesser of two evils is that you come through the process excited for what’s next; without that edge, you’re making moves to feel like you are doing something, which feels good but tends to hurt long-term returns.

“Does this portfolio and asset allocation do the job?”

The same way that both presidential candidates will have trouble doing the job if the House and the Senate are stubbornly aligned against them, no portfolio can achieve its goals when the decision-maker is working against it, failing to properly fund it, making snap decisions based more on timing and current events than long-term needs and more.

If you’ve got solid funds, a balanced and diversified approach, and a sense of comfort, your portfolio — despite its imperfections — can be lived with.

If your portfolio doesn’t meet that description, you need changes in policy, performance and leadership so that you can build something that delivers you the American financial dream.