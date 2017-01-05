LOS ANGELES (AP) — A company that makes throat drops says the commercial it wants to run during NBC’s Golden Globes broadcast Sunday is a goof on subliminal ads, but the network isn’t buying it.
According to Pine Bros. chief executive Rider McDowell, NBC has rejected the ad as out of bounds.
In a statement, McDowell said the ad clearly parodies a subliminal ad and that the audience is in on the joke.
NBC didn’t respond to requests for comment.
Subliminal messaging involves images or words that last just a fraction of a second on the screen and, in theory, might influence a viewer without his or her awareness.
