A look at some of the key business events and economic indicators upcoming this week:

A NEW LEAF?

Japanese automaker Nissan Motor is expected to show off a new version of its Leaf electric car. In July, Nissan said the remodeled Leaf would help keep Nissan among the world leaders in electric vehicles. U.S. sales of the Leaf, which was launched in 2010, have risen 22 percent through August to 9,685.

LABOR MARKET BELLWETHER

The Labor Department reports its latest weekly tally of applications for unemployment benefits on Thursday. Jobless aid applications ticked up two weeks ago to 236,000. The less volatile four-week average declined 1,250 to 236,750. The number of people collecting unemployment benefits has fallen 9.5 percent over the past 12 months to 1.94 million.

Initial jobless benefit claims, weekly, seasonally adjusted:

Sept. 2: (est.) 236,000

Aug. 26: 236,000

Aug. 18: 235,000

Aug. 11: 232,000

Aug. 4: 244,000

July 28: 241,000

KROGER’S CONUNDRUM

Grocery chain Kroger reports its latest earnings on Friday. The owner of the Fred Meyer, Ralphs and Fry grocery chains has seen its shares slump by around 25 percent since June, after Amazon.com said it would buy Whole Foods and begin cutting prices at the upscale chain. Kroger is also scrambling to respond to challenges from discount grocers like Aldi and Lidl.