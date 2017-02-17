German regulators have pulled the Cayla doll, made by U.S.-based Genesis Toys, off store shelves and banned it in Germany, They said hackers could use the “smart” doll to steal personal data.

Cayla is a blond, bright-eyed doll that chatters about horses and hobbies. She plays games and accurately answers questions about the world at large. She could also be eavesdropping on your child.

That’s the stark warning parents in Germany received Friday from the country’s telecoms watchdog, the Federal Network Agency, which said hackers could use the doll to steal personal data by recording private conversations over an insecure Bluetooth connection.

The watchdog said it was pulling the My Friend Cayla doll off store shelves and banning it in Germany. It encouraged parents to deactivate the doll, which is manufactured by U.S.-based Genesis Toys and distributed by Vivid Toy group.

The announcement reflects the growing concerns over “smart” products in the home that can get, well, too smart. A string of reports in recent years about hackers targeting and remotely controlling items like baby monitors have sounded the alarm.

Meanwhile, numerous experiments by researchers have shown how easy it is to hack into cars, medical devices and even dolls.

Germany has some of the strongest data-protection laws in the world, and it considers an individual’s right to privacy to be far more important than any perceived public right to know.

The restrictions run the gamut in Germany. For example, “Hello Barbie,” an interactive doll, is sold in the United States but not in Germany, where the news media has dubbed it the “Stasi-Barbie,” a reference to the widely hated East German secret police that infiltrated the everyday lives of Germans to such an extent that even relatives were distrustful of one another.

Cayla is under scrutiny in the United States. In December, advocacy groups filed a complaint with the Federal Trade Commission alleging that Genesis Toys had violated the rules on children’s privacy because the Cayla doll records and transmits the voiceprints of children to Nuance Communications, a computer-software company.

Genesis Toys has not yet released a statement on the German ban. Attempts to reach the company Friday were unsuccessful.