PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — There are vintage jeans. And then there are jeans from the American Wild West that are up for auction.

A Maine auction house is putting up for bid a bona fide pair of Levi’s blue jeans bought in 1893.

Daniel Buck Auctions & Appraisals says the jeans were ordered for Solomon Warner, who participated in the creation of the Arizona Territory. Warner wore them only a few times.

The jeans ended up in a trunk.

The 123-year-old pants go up for auction Saturday in Lisbon Falls, Maine, and are expected to bring in tens of thousands of dollars due to their pristine condition.

Warner was a big fella. The cotton jeans with button fly feature a size 44 waist and 36-inch inseam.