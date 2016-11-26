iTunes’ Official Music Charts for the week ending November 24, 2016:
Top Songs
1. Black Beatles (feat. Gucci Mane), Rae Sremmurd
2. 24K Magic, Bruno Mars
3. Don’t Wanna Know (feat. Kendrick Lamar), Maroon 5
4. Starboy (feat. Daft Punk), The Weeknd
5. Closer (feat. Halsey), The Chainsmokers
6. Side To Side (feat. Nicki Minaj), Ariana Grande
7. Starving (feat. Zedd), Hailee Steinfeld & Grey
8. Let Me Love You (feat. Justin Bieber), DJ Snake
9. This Town, Niall Horan
10. Love on the Weekend, John Mayer
Top Albums
1. 24K Magic, Bruno Mars
2. Starboy, The Weeknd
3. Hardwired.To Self-Destruct (Deluxe), Metallica
4. The Weight of These Wings, Miranda Lambert
5. A Pentatonix Christmas, Pentatonix
6. We got it from Here… Thank You 4 Your service, A Tribe Called Quest
7. Trolls (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack), Various Artists
8. Hamilton , Original Broadway Cast of Hamilton
9. ‘Tis the Season, Jordan Smith
10. Hardwired.To Self-Destruct, Metallica
__________
