WASHINGTON (AP) — The deputy politics editor and deputy Washington bureau chief for digital of The New York Times is joining Politico as executive editor.
Paul Volpe joined the Times in 2011 and has been guiding coverage of the 2016 presidential campaign. Before joining the Times, he helped launch local news startup TBD in the Washington area and served as deputy political editor at The Washington Post. Politico made the announcement Thursday.
Volpe will join Politico next month.
He succeeds Peter Canellos, who will become editor-at-large.
Most Read Stories
- Venerable elm tree finally succumbs to Dutch elm disease
- Marshawn Lynch back in Seahawks' locker room --- but just to visit
- Girl’s remains found in concrete-laden tote container in Everett home
- Your grocery bill may help King County track unlicensed pets
- State Sen. Andy Hill dies of lung cancer
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.