I bonds and derivatives

Q: Can you explain what “I bonds” are?

A: Series I savings bonds are savings bonds offered by the federal government that feature inflation-adjusted interest payments. They offer limited risk (as the U.S. government is rather reliable), tax advantages, small minimum investment amounts (as little as $25) and protection against inflation. Interest is taxable unless you follow certain rules and use it for qualifying educational expenses.

On the downside, the bonds’ interest rates are low these days — at 1.96 percent recently, and due for a semiannual adjustment Nov. 1. That still beats most savings accounts or short-term CDs, though. You’ll lose some interest if you cash out within the first five years.

Over the long haul, money tends to grow much faster in stocks than in bonds. Morningstar looked at every 20-year period between 1926 and 2015 and found that stocks outperformed bonds in each period at least 93 percent of the time.

Learn more about bonds at treasurydirect.gov and investor.gov.

Q: What’s a derivative?

A: Derivatives are financial contracts whose value is “derived” from another security, such as a stock, bond, commodity, currency or a market index. They include options, futures and mortgage-backed securities. Derivatives are sometimes used to “hedge” risk, such as when companies limit their exposure to losses from currency exchange rate fluctuations or fuel price volatility. Many derivatives are unregulated, and they’re often quite risky. Warren Buffett has called derivatives “time bombs” and “financial weapons of mass destruction.”

Shortsighted

Dear Fool: My dumbest investment occurred a long time ago — in 2003, I think. I shorted an internet stock. I was right about it being way overvalued, but it went up anyway. And then it kept going up and up some more. I had to bail, and I lost huge. The stock did eventually fall. As I said, it really was way overvalued.

The Fool responds: Most of us know about the dot-com meltdown in the stock market that happened in early 2000. But it wasn’t smooth sailing for technology and other stocks after that.

In 2003, technology stocks soared some 50 percent, followed by a surge of more than 20 percent the following year. Those are not typical advances for any stock or sector, and such increases certainly do suggest that there are overvalued stocks to be found. Thus, it can seem smart to “short” a stock, where you essentially bet against it by (legally) borrowing shares of it and selling them, expecting to buy them back later at a lower price.

The problem with shorting, though, is that even when you’re correct that a stock is due to fall, you can’t know just when it will do so. If you end up “covering” your short (buying shares to replace what you borrowed) at higher prices, you’ll lose money.

A quarter of the world

Facebook’s (Nasdaq: FB) market value recently topped $430 billion — and it’s still growing. Its statistics are breathtaking: It ended 2016 with 1.86 billion monthly active users (MAUs), up 17 percent over 2015. That’s about a quarter of the entire world’s population. Over just two years, Facebook added 467 million MAUs.

No other social-media networks are even close. Facebook-owned WhatsApp, Messenger and Instagram boast about 1.2 billion, 1 billion and 700 million active users, respectively, placing them in second, third and seventh place behind Facebook.

Meanwhile, Facebook has only begun monetizing these platforms.

The vast majority of company revenue comes from ads on Facebook. It’s recently begun advertising on Instagram, and it has hardly cracked the surface on generating revenue from Messenger or WhatsApp yet.

The international market is another fertile field for long-term growth.

Facebook’s price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio, recently near 40, may seem high, but given the company’s growth rate and growth potential, the stock seems like a promising candidate for a long-term portfolio. (The Motley Fool owns shares of and has recommended Facebook.)