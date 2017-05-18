WASHINGTON (AP) — The Latest on the Trump administration’s plans to renegotiate the North American Free Trade Agreement with Mexico and Canada (all times local):

___

12:15 p.m.

U.S. congressional leaders promise to work closely with the Trump administration to renegotiate NAFTA.

“Congress and the administration must work hand-in-hand if we are to achieve the high-standard trade agreements our country needs to grow,” says Senate Finance Chairman Orrin Hatch, R-Utah.

“We look forward to working with the administration to strengthen the agreement in a seamless way and ensure that we retain the current benefits for American workers, farmers and businesses,” says Texas Republican Rep. Kevin Brady, chairman of the House Ways and Means Committee.

U.S. Trade Rep. Robert Lighthizer sent a letter to congressional leaders Thursday, starting 90 days of consultations with lawmakers over how to revamp the 23-year-old pact. Talks with Canada and Mexico can begin after that. The two-page letter offers few details about what changes the administration would seek. President Donald Trump has called NAFTA a “disaster” that has wiped out American factory jobs.