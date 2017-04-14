The week’s best business quotes range from smartphone security to crashing construction debris.
“The ‘Charging Bull’ no longer carries a positive, optimistic message. Rather it has been transformed into a negative force and a threat.”
An attorney for the sculptor of Wall Street’s
“Charging Bull” statue, complaining
that the “Fearless Girl” statue placed nearby
has altered his work’s meaning.
“They really dodged a bullet.”
Neighbor Catherine Miller, who heard the crash
when a downtown Seattle construction crane cable failed, scattering debris across the job site.
“This is a step that helps us gain control of our own energy destiny.”
Microsoft’s Irene Plenefisch on an agreement
that lets Microsoft — and potentially other big uses — buy greener energy
from outside
Puget Sound Energy’s system.
“If I can get into 1 in 10 phones, that’s not bad odds.”
Computer engineering professor Andy Adler,
on findings that fingerprint sensors on smartphones are often fooled by generic fake fingerprints.
