The week’s best business quotes range from smartphone security to crashing construction debris.

“The ‘Charging Bull’ no longer carries a positive, optimistic message. Rather it has been transformed into a negative force and a threat.”

An attorney for the sculptor of Wall Street’s

“Charging Bull” statue, complaining

that the “Fearless Girl” statue placed nearby

has altered his work’s meaning.

“They really dodged a bullet.”

Neighbor Catherine Miller, who heard the crash

when a downtown Seattle construction crane cable failed, scattering debris across the job site.

“This is a step that helps us gain control of our own energy destiny.”

Microsoft’s Irene Plenefisch on an agreement

that lets Microsoft — and potentially other big uses — buy greener energy

from outside

Puget Sound Energy’s system.

“If I can get into 1 in 10 phones, that’s not bad odds.”

Computer engineering professor Andy Adler,

on findings that fingerprint sensors on smartphones are often fooled by generic fake fingerprints.

