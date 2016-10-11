WASHINGTON (AP) — The Atlantic has named national correspondent Jeffrey Goldberg the magazine’s new editor in chief.

Atlantic president Bob Cohn made the announcement Monday, according to an article posted Tuesday on the company’s website.

Goldberg arrived at The Atlantic in 2007 from The New Yorker. His stories have been featured on the cover of the 159-year-old magazine 11 times. Goldberg has also written for The Washington Post, The New York Times Magazine and New York Magazine.

Goldberg says he plans to focus on growing the magazine’s digital, video and print products.

He succeeds James Bennett, who left the magazine this spring to become the editorial page editor for The New York Times.