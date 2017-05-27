Game boards, corporate boards, groceries and motorcycles are among the topics of this week’s best business quotes.

By
The Seattle Times

“I guess that’s the biggest weak point of human beings.”

Ke Jie, China’s top player of go, who blamed excitement and stress for his loss to Goggle’s computer program

in the complex strategy game.

“The board is still all white … It does not represent America’s talent and America’s opportunity.”

The Rev. Jesse Jackson,

calling on Amazon to improve diversity on its board

of directors.

“It never looks like smooth seas to us.”

Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos, telling shareholders

the company has plenty

of challenges.

“It’s a slap in the face to the U.S. workers who built an American icon.”

Machinists union President Robert Martinez Jr., on plans by Harley-Davidson to open a Thailand plant

to build motorcycles for the

Asia market.

“Normally people just throw their hands up and say, ‘Gentrifi­­-cation is inevitable.’ ”

Wyking Garrett of the nonprofit Africatown, which is part of a group buying the Central District’s MidTown Center to build low-income and market-rate

housing.

Seattle Times staff