Game boards, corporate boards, groceries and motorcycles are among the topics of this week’s best business quotes.
“I guess that’s the biggest weak point of human beings.”
Ke Jie, China’s top player of go, who blamed excitement and stress for his loss to Goggle’s computer program
in the complex strategy game.
“The board is still all white … It does not represent America’s talent and America’s opportunity.”
The Rev. Jesse Jackson,
calling on Amazon to improve diversity on its board
of directors.
“It never looks like smooth seas to us.”
Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos, telling shareholders
the company has plenty
of challenges.
“It’s a slap in the face to the U.S. workers who built an American icon.”
Machinists union President Robert Martinez Jr., on plans by Harley-Davidson to open a Thailand plant
to build motorcycles for the
Asia market.
“Normally people just throw their hands up and say, ‘Gentrifi-cation is inevitable.’ ”
Wyking Garrett of the nonprofit Africatown, which is part of a group buying the Central District’s MidTown Center to build low-income and market-rate
housing.
