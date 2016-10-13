BANGKOK (AP) — Hundreds of tearful Thais were continuing to offer flowers and chant prayers on Thursday for King Bhumibol Adulyadej outside the Bangkok hospital where the world’s longest-reigning monarch is being treated for multiple health problems.

Thais wearing pink and yellow shirts in the king’s honor have gathered outside Siriraj Hospital since Sunday, when the royal palace described his health as “unstable.” The palace said in a statement late Wednesday that the king’s blood pressure had dropped, his liver and kidneys were not working properly and he remained on a ventilator.

Saranya Chungsuvanich came to the hospital Thursday after hearing about the king’s condition.

“I feel that our king is like my father,” she said. “Every day, I will pray at home, but I feel that I should be here, very close to him. … I hope that he will feel better, in no time.”

“The news yesterday was not so great,” said Sopavadee Sankosik, a music school owner from Bangkok. “So I think if we come here and we all pray, and give him well wishes, there will be a miracle.”

Many in the crowd sat in the hospital courtyard, positioned to look up toward the building where the king is confined. Every now and they shouted “Long live the king,” with some wiping away tears. Most wore pink or yellow, colors that are associated with the king.

The highly revered Bhumibol has suffered from a variety of ailments related to old age, including kidney and lung problems.

Last week, doctors performed a hemodialysis to purify his blood. They also replaced a tube that drains excess cerebrospinal fluid.

Because Bhumibol has been king since 1946, there is great concern about the eventual succession. Crown Prince Vajiralongkorn, who returned home from Germany on Wednesday, has not earned the same respect as his father.

The Thai stock market is down significantly this week amid worries about the king’s health, though it rose slightly Thursday.